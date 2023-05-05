Digital Stream Screen
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
5Kexports
Create a striking pre-stream presence with a high-tech screen built for live broadcasts. This cyberpunk overlay pairs bold typography with a glowing pixel matrix and a row of customizable social icons. Tweak text, colors and icon styling to match your brand, then drop it into your scene as an eye-catching standby screen. The clean, centered layout and smooth motion keep viewers engaged while you prepare to go live across platforms. Perfect for esports, creators, and anyone seeking a futuristic, neon stream look.
Pack (6)
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of creative_atom