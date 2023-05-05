Digital Webcam Overlay

Give your stream a futuristic edge with a transparent neon webcam overlay built for live broadcasting. This cyberpunk design features a glowing frame, animated pixel grid details, and customizable info panels beneath the camera. Tweak colors, border width, corner style, and overall size to match your brand and scene layout. The seamless looping animation keeps your visuals lively without distraction, perfect for Twitch, YouTube, or any live platform. Add polish to your facecam presentation and keep key info front and center with a high-tech, digital aesthetic that stands out.