Location Title 1

Design polished location callouts in seconds. This modern motion title features a rotating globe icon, gradient accents, and a clean two-line layout on a transparent background. Perfect for travel, maps, and geography content, it’s easy to brand with editable fonts and colors. Smooth slide-in animation and a tidy two-column structure keep your message clear and professional. Drop it over any footage to label cities, venues, or landmarks and keep your visuals consistent across videos.