Location Title 1
00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
177exports
Design polished location callouts in seconds. This modern motion title features a rotating globe icon, gradient accents, and a clean two-line layout on a transparent background. Perfect for travel, maps, and geography content, it’s easy to brand with editable fonts and colors. Smooth slide-in animation and a tidy two-column structure keep your message clear and professional. Drop it over any footage to label cities, venues, or landmarks and keep your visuals consistent across videos.
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