Location Title 2

Showcase places with a clean, modern motion title. This transparent overlay pairs a bold headline with a gradient-accented subtitle beside a rotating globe icon. Customize both text lines, swap fonts, and fine-tune color gradients to match your brand or map style. With smooth kinetic type and bar wipes, it’s perfect for labeling destinations, adding geographic context, or elevating travel videos, documentaries, and content intros. Drop it over any footage for instant clarity and polish.