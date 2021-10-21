YouTube Subscribe Reminder 2
00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1.4Kexports
Drive more engagement with a fast, friendly subscribe reminder. This sleek flat design features vibrant gradient backgrounds, bold CTAs, and familiar icons like the thumbs-up, arrow, and notification bell. Three quick text prompts build anticipation before a clean logo reveal and tagline, making it ideal as an intro or outro. Customize colors, fonts, and messaging to match your brand, then render a polished, high-impact clip that nudges viewers to act. Perfect for creators, brands, and marketers who want a minimal, modern subscribe animation that’s clear, energetic, and instantly recognizable.
Pack (5)
Themes (7)
Similar templates
Best of CuteRabbit