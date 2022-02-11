YouTube Subscribe Reminder 5
00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1.8Kexports
Drive more engagement with a clean, minimalist subscribe animation. This flat-design sequence guides viewers through like, share, and subscribe prompts before resolving into a polished logo and tagline. Smooth slide and scale transitions, centered layout, and a vibrant tritone palette keep the message clear and on-brand. Easily customize colors, fonts, texts, and logo to match your channel or brand. Use it as a short intro or a professional outro to reinforce your call to action and increase conversions across your videos.
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