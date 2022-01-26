YouTube Subscribe Reminder 4
00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
9.3Kexports
Give your channel a polished push with a minimal, elegant subscribe animation. This flat, geometric CTA features smooth, energetic motion, clean pill buttons, and familiar like/share icons to nudge viewers to act. Finish strong with a crisp logo reveal and tagline, perfect for intros, outros, and mid-roll reminders. Easily customize fonts, colors, texts, and logo to match your branding and keep your audience focused on the call-to-action. Ideal for YouTube creators and social media promos seeking a modern, clutter-free look that renders beautifully and keeps attention where it matters.
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