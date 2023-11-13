Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Glitch Galore Slide - Original - Poster image

Glitch Galore Slide

00:28 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 15 videos · 1 image · 11 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Glitch
Promo
Slideshow
Glitch artifacts
Glitch effects
21.8Kexports
rating
Create a high-impact promo with a modern glitch aesthetic. This fast-paced slideshow blends RGB split, chromatic aberration, film grain and multiscreen wall effects with kinetic titles and a bold logo reveal. Perfect for teasers, intros, and brand highlights, it supports multiple aspect ratios and easy customization. Swap in your media, edit headlines, tweak colors, and go. Dark cinematic framing and urban vibes keep it stylish while the transitions keep momentum high. Ideal for music-driven edits, product drops, or channel branding where punchy motion and clean messaging matter.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us