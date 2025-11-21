Try for free
Neon Jungle Frame

Templates
/
Outro
6-15s
Landscape
Atmospherics
Tree
Nature
Neon
Glow
Light
Particles
Elegant
Cinematic
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Neon Jungle Frame - Original - Poster image
Danimotions profile image
Created by Danimotions
7 exports
7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
1image
1audio
Step into the heart of a lush jungle and watch your brand come alive with the Neon Jungle Frame reveal video. Amid the swaying magnolias and palm leaves, a neon frame shines, casting a mystical glow on your logo. Perfect for any platform seeking a touch of intrigue, this customizable template is sure to enchant your audience with its cozy mystery and elevate your content.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Danimotions
Neon Mysterious Frame Original theme video
Neon Mysterious Frame
Edit
By Danimotions
7s
2
2
8
Step into a world of intrigue with our Neon Mysterious Frame video template, where your brand is the enigmatic heart of a lush, neon-lit setting. The mysterious allure of greenery hesitates only to spotlight your logo, radiantly framed by neon. Tailor it to reflect your essence by customizing the logo and colors. Perfect for gripping intros, this showcase is your ticket to storytelling excellence.
Sakura Blossom Logo Reveal Original theme video
Sakura Blossom Logo Reveal
Edit
By Harchenko
10s
7
4
9
Do you hear? It's sakura blossoms!
Christmas Tree Greeting Original theme video
Christmas Tree Greeting
Edit
By bbpixel
12s
6
3
6
Christmas Tree Greeting is a festive and elegant animation. Featuring a magical Christmas tree, dancing particles, fireworks explosion, and snowy atmosphere - it is a perfect way to wish something nice to your family, friends, business partners, colleagues, and customers.
Neon Stomp Original theme video
Neon Stomp
Edit
By mocarg
9s
6
8
11
Present your message with this stylish Neon 80s animated title sequence! Change color gradients, flicker speed, turn smoke, particles, reflections off and more! Make the scene exactly as you want it, to fully fit your branding and reflect your style. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Neon Stroke Original theme video
Neon Stroke
Edit
By bbpixel
12s
7
3
13
Is this cool and unique logo animation your new intro? It takes only a few clicks to try it and you can test everything for free! Our Neon Stroke Logo Reveal is a dark and cinematic animation with a cyberpunk vibe where the outlines of your logo are animated with bright neon strokes.
Swarm Original theme video
Swarm
Edit
By bbpixel
10s
2
3
9
Swarm Logo Reveal is a dark, cinematic animation featuring a swarm of particles that rotate and create a whirling effect which elegantly reveals your logo with a subtle hint of light rays effect. This animation can be used as an intro or opener to films, movies, TV shows, commercials, new product launches, promotions, upcoming events, presentations and slideshows.
Impact Original theme video
Impact
Edit
By mocarg
7s
2
3
2
Symbolize the impact of your brand on the market with a stunning animation that reveals your logo in a professional and eye-catching way. This intro video works with any type of content, from gaming streams and highlights, to HQ communications and corporate videos. Simply upload a logo, add a tagline.
Improved Impulse Original theme video
Improved Impulse
Edit
By koma
7s
6
3
2
Based on the popular 'Impact' logo intro template, comes an improved version with even smoother animation and particles exploding on impact. Create an intro for your stream, gaming highlights, or any other type of YouTube channel in a few clicks, simply by uploading a logo, entering a tagline and choosing a color theme.
