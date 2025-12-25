Menu
9exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
25fps
1image
1audio
Step into the wild and discover your brand in a new light with our Neon Tropics template. Amidst the lush greens, a neon triangle flickers to life, weaving the essence of technology into the heart of nature. Your logo, nestled perfectly within this vibrant fusion, makes for an arresting reveal. Ideal for any platform like Instagram Stories and TikTok, customize the colors and add your logo to unveil a uniquely compelling story.
By milinkovic
8s
3
5
21
Create a festive wow moment with our Merge Holiday Magic Explosion. This joyful template reveals your logo or message through a burst of sparkling lights, glittering particles, and holiday-themed effects that fill the screen with warmth and cheer. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to match your seasonal style. Perfect for Christmas promotions, holiday greetings, or social media content that needs a magical, celebratory introduction.
By motionsparrow
7s
21
6
9
Step into the future with our Gradient Glass Search Identity template. Your brand will be enshrined in a sleek, glassy search bar with an elegant touch. Set against a beautiful gradient backdrop, this design is perfect for unveiling your team, brand, or identity with a cutting-edge, tech-inspired aesthetic. Personalize it with your logo, images, videos, text, fonts, and colors for a dynamic, ready-to-publish video that tells your story in style.
By milinkovic
8s
4
4
21
Create a festive wow moment with our Partnership Holiday Magic Explosion. This joyful template reveals your logo or message through a burst of sparkling lights, glittering particles, and holiday-themed effects that fill the screen with warmth and cheer. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to match your seasonal style. Perfect for Christmas promotions, holiday greetings, or social media content that needs a magical, celebratory introduction.
By Dima_MD
7s
7
3
10
Introduce your brand with a digital punch using our dynamic LED Error Glitch Reveal template. Simulating a high-tech LED screen malfunction, this video transforms pixel chaos into a sharp logo reveal. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, ending with a tagline that solidifies your message. Perfect for YouTube intros or standalone impressions, leave viewers intrigued and wanting more.
By milinkovic
8s
4
3
20
Elevate your holiday content with Holiday Magic Explosion, a template that encapsulates the magic of the season. Your brand takes center stage as it’s revealed through a dazzling cascade of lights and holiday-inspired elegance. Customize everything, from the tagline to the color palette, so your brand identity seamlessly aligns with festive celebrations. Perfect for social media, this template is designed to capture attention and amplify your holiday message across any platform.
By LimeStudio
10s
1
9
16
Step into the stylish world of vertical storytelling with Simple Sharp Story, where fashion and creativity merge seamlessly on screen. Customize this template with your images, videos, and text, enhancing with a palette that suits your brand. Envision it on Instagram or TikTok, captivating followers through chic presentations, promos, or event highlights!
By LimeStudio
10s
1
6
13
Step into the stylish world of vertical storytelling with Simple Sharp Story, where fashion and creativity merge seamlessly on screen. Customize this template with your images, videos, and text, enhancing with a palette that suits your brand. Envision it on Instagram or TikTok, captivating followers through chic presentations, promos, or event highlights!
By LimeStudio
10s
1
6
16
Step into the stylish world of vertical storytelling with Simple Sharp Story, where fashion and creativity merge seamlessly on screen. Customize this template with your images, videos, and text, enhancing with a palette that suits your brand. Envision it on Instagram or TikTok, captivating followers through chic presentations, promos, or event highlights!
