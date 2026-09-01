Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Ripwave - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Ripwave - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Bold
Title sequence
Logo animation
Intro
Kinetic typography
8exports
rating
Make a bold first impression with an energetic, vertical kinetic-typography opener. This template stacks headlines in the center, then slices between scenes using expressive paint splashes and diagonal wipes. A textured halftone dot grid, subtle chromatic fringing, and dust flecks add depth while keeping text crisp and legible. Finish strong with a clean logo reveal. Perfect for promos, intros, teasers, and quick brand stingers. Easily customize colors, fonts, and your logo to match any identity. Ideal for social stories and reels where fast, punchy messaging matters.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us