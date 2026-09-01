Ripwave - Vertical

Make a bold first impression with an energetic, vertical kinetic-typography opener. This template stacks headlines in the center, then slices between scenes using expressive paint splashes and diagonal wipes. A textured halftone dot grid, subtle chromatic fringing, and dust flecks add depth while keeping text crisp and legible. Finish strong with a clean logo reveal. Perfect for promos, intros, teasers, and quick brand stingers. Easily customize colors, fonts, and your logo to match any identity. Ideal for social stories and reels where fast, punchy messaging matters.