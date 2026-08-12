Paper Fury - Vertical

Make a high‑impact vertical opener with bold kinetic typography, torn‑paper transitions and gritty halftone textures. This design packs fast motion, glitch accents and hand‑drawn doodles into a punchy sequence that ends on a strong logo reveal. Easily customize multiple headline scenes, swap fonts, and fine‑tune brand colors to match your identity. Ideal for Stories, Reels, Shorts, promos and teasers when you need attention fast and on brand.