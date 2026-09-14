Scribble Stomp - Vertical

Make bold statements fast with this vertical stomp opener. It blends kinetic typography, hand-drawn scribbles, and gritty brush reveals for a raw urban vibe. Alternate between full-screen headlines and stacked-text walls, then close on a clean logo beat. Easily customize multiple title fields, logo, fonts, and brand colors. Perfect for stories, reels, teasers, channel intros, event promos, and product highlights. The dark, tritone palette keeps messages readable and high-impact on mobile. If you need eye-catching motion that feels tactile and crafted, this energetic grunge design delivers instant attention and memorable brand recall.