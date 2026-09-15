Grit Stomp - Vertical

Make a bold entrance with a vertical, grunge‑driven story intro. This template pairs kinetic typography with brush strokes, paint splashes, scribbles and gritty grain for high‑impact messaging. Headlines build across multiple scenes with stomp‑style pacing, then finish on a clean logo reveal for brand recall. Perfect for short promos, social stories and channel branding. Easily customize colors, fonts, and text to match your identity and keep viewers engaged on mobile. If you need punchy, energetic titles and a strong sign‑off in seconds, this grunge brush opener gets it done.