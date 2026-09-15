Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Grunge Brush Intro - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Grit Stomp - Vertical

00:13 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 image · 13 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Grunge
Story video
Bold
Intro
Promo
8exports
rating
Make a bold entrance with a vertical, grunge‑driven story intro. This template pairs kinetic typography with brush strokes, paint splashes, scribbles and gritty grain for high‑impact messaging. Headlines build across multiple scenes with stomp‑style pacing, then finish on a clean logo reveal for brand recall. Perfect for short promos, social stories and channel branding. Easily customize colors, fonts, and text to match your identity and keep viewers engaged on mobile. If you need punchy, energetic titles and a strong sign‑off in seconds, this grunge brush opener gets it done.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us