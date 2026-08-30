Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Ink Slash Intro - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Ink Slash Intro - Vertical

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Grunge
Title sequence
Bold
Story video
8exports
rating
Make an impact in seconds with a vertical, stomp‑style opener powered by bold kinetic typography. Gritty grunge textures, halftone dots, brush slashes, and torn‑paper transitions deliver relentless energy, while stacked and outline text add scale and depth. Perfect for promos, teasers, awards, sports, or music updates, the sequence ends on a clean logo reveal for strong brand recall. Easily customize colors, fonts, headlines, and the final mark to fit your identity and export story‑ready video that pops on mobile.
Dima_MD profile image
Dima_MD
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Dima_MD
Ink Slash Intro
By Dima_MD
Edit
00:15
Ink Slash Intro Original theme video
Paper Fury - Vertical
By Dima_MD
Edit
00:10
Paper Fury - Vertical Original theme video
Urban Rush - Vertical
By Promak
Edit
00:09
Urban Rush - Vertical Original theme video
Urban Promo Stories 2
By bucketinfoo
Edit
00:10
Urban Promo Stories 2 Original theme video
Grunge Typography Intro - Vertical
By Dima_MD
Edit
00:10
Grunge Typography Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Stencil Rush - Vertical
By Dima_MD
Edit
00:15
Stencil Rush - Vertical Original theme video
Dynamic Story Flow - Vertical
By scrappycoco
Edit
00:18
Dynamic Story Flow - Vertical Original theme video
Paper Riot
By Promak
Edit
4K
00:15
Paper Riot Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us