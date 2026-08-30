Ink Slash Intro - Vertical

Make an impact in seconds with a vertical, stomp‑style opener powered by bold kinetic typography. Gritty grunge textures, halftone dots, brush slashes, and torn‑paper transitions deliver relentless energy, while stacked and outline text add scale and depth. Perfect for promos, teasers, awards, sports, or music updates, the sequence ends on a clean logo reveal for strong brand recall. Easily customize colors, fonts, headlines, and the final mark to fit your identity and export story‑ready video that pops on mobile.