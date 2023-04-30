Anime Style Alert Overlay

Bring anime energy to your livestream with a striking alert overlay. Fiery particles and periodic lightning create instant hype, while a bold banner keeps your message clear. This transparent alert slots over gameplay, webcams, or scenes with ease. Customize width, height, font, and colors for the perfect fit with your branding. Ideal for follower, subscriber, or donation notifications and any live content that needs a high-impact, anime-inspired pop. Easy to edit and ready to deploy in your favorite streaming setup.