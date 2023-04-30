Anime Style Stinger Transition
00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
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Bring anime energy to your scene changes with this transparent stinger transition. A bold diagonal wipe, glowing ember particles, and striking lightning create an energetic, high-contrast cut between scenes. Perfect for live streams and video edits, it delivers a crisp, professional overlay look. Easily customize colors to match your brand and keep viewers engaged with a fast, stylish transition. Optimized for streamers who want a dynamic, anime-inspired flair without complexity.
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