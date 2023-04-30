Anime Style Stream Screen
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
9.1Kexports
Power up your channel with an anime-inspired pre-stream screen. Dynamic lightning and drifting particles bring cinematic energy, while bold typography and a clean footer keep your brand front and center. Add your logo, edit titles and socials, and fine-tune colors to match your identity. Perfect for creators who want a captivating standby scene between segments or before going live. Designed for streamers across platforms, it blends high-impact visuals with clear information so viewers stay engaged while they wait.
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