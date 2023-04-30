Anime Style Stream Screen

Power up your channel with an anime-inspired pre-stream screen. Dynamic lightning and drifting particles bring cinematic energy, while bold typography and a clean footer keep your brand front and center. Add your logo, edit titles and socials, and fine-tune colors to match your identity. Perfect for creators who want a captivating standby scene between segments or before going live. Designed for streamers across platforms, it blends high-impact visuals with clear information so viewers stay engaged while they wait.