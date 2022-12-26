Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Alert Overlay.

Level up your stream with a clean, HUD-style alert overlay designed for gaming. This transparent alert pops in fast and reads clearly over gameplay. Tweak colors, panel size, and typography to match your brand. Edit the alert message for follows, subs, donations, raids and more. Built for easy layering in OBS, Streamlabs or your editor, the centered UI panel and crisp typewriter reveal ensure every alert gets noticed without blocking the action. A minimal, high-contrast design that works with any dark setup and keeps your broadcast looking pro.