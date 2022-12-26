Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Webcam Overlay.

Give your stream a polished, pro look with a transparent gaming webcam overlay built for long sessions. This design centers your facecam in a bold frame, adds a clean nameplate, and includes optional info panels beneath. The gritty, geometric aesthetic fits FPS, tactical, and esports content, while flexible controls let you fine‑tune size, spacing, borders, and accents to match your brand. Designed to loop smoothly without distraction, it keeps viewers focused on gameplay and reactions. Perfect for Twitch, YouTube, or any live platform where clarity and style matter.