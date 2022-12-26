Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Stream Screen

Create a professional pre-stream screen for gaming and esports. This starting layout features a bold central headline, space for your logo, and a clean row of social handles. Tweak brand colors, icon styles, and typography to match your channel. Subtle ambient motion and a seamless loop keep your audience engaged while you prepare to go live. Perfect for starting, BRB, or offline screens—simply adjust the status text and you’re ready. Fast customization and a polished finish make this a versatile stream overlay for any platform.