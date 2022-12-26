Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Stream Screen - Original - Poster image

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Stream Screen

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream screen
Gaming
Bold
Looping
4.4Kexports
rating
Create a professional pre-stream screen for gaming and esports. This starting layout features a bold central headline, space for your logo, and a clean row of social handles. Tweak brand colors, icon styles, and typography to match your channel. Subtle ambient motion and a seamless loop keep your audience engaged while you prepare to go live. Perfect for starting, BRB, or offline screens—simply adjust the status text and you’re ready. Fast customization and a polished finish make this a versatile stream overlay for any platform.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us