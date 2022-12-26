Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Stinger Transition

Make your scene changes look pro with a fast, transparent stinger transition built for live streams. A central wipe bar expands to fully cover the frame, cleanly hiding the cut before revealing your next scene. Easily customize accent and background colors, adjust logo color or keep the original, and drop in your own branding. The alpha channel ensures perfect compositing in your streaming software. Optimized for high-impact streams and gaming, this stinger packs gritty textures, bold geometry, and an energetic pace to keep your broadcast flowing.