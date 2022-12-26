Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Stinger Transition - Original - Poster image

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Stinger Transition

00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Sliding panel
Full-screen wipe
Grunge
1.6Kexports
rating
Make your scene changes look pro with a fast, transparent stinger transition built for live streams. A central wipe bar expands to fully cover the frame, cleanly hiding the cut before revealing your next scene. Easily customize accent and background colors, adjust logo color or keep the original, and drop in your own branding. The alpha channel ensures perfect compositing in your streaming software. Optimized for high-impact streams and gaming, this stinger packs gritty textures, bold geometry, and an energetic pace to keep your broadcast flowing.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us