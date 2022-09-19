Clean Logo Reveal
00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
3.5Kexports
Make a refined first impression with a clean 3D logo reveal. This minimalist ident features smooth wave ripples, subtle light leaks, and a glossy highlight that draws attention to your mark. Perfect for intros and outros across corporate, tech, gaming, and creative content. Easily customize the logo, supporting text, colors, and audio to match your brand. The centered composition and fluid motion ensure a polished, modern look that elevates any video.
Similar templates
Best of EnjoystX