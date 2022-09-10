Simple 3D Glossy Logo

Showcase your brand with a refined 3D glossy logo reveal. This minimal, elegant design features a centered extruded logo, soft atmospheric particles, and smooth cinematic lighting for a premium look. Ideal as an intro or outro, it keeps focus on your brand mark with optional supporting text. Easily customize colors and typography to match your identity, then export in widescreen for professional results across channels. A simple, stylish way to elevate presentations, YouTube stings, promos, and more.