CS:GO Alert Overlay

Give your live stream a crisp, professional alert with this transparent overlay. The minimal, flat design keeps your content in focus while clearly announcing events. Easily tailor width, height, colors, and typography to match your branding. Smooth pop-in motion feels polished and unobtrusive, making it perfect for alerts across Twitch, YouTube, or Facebook. Add your audio and deploy in OBS or your preferred tool for instant, on-brand notifications that stand out without cluttering the screen.