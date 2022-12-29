CS:GO Stream Screen

Create a professional gaming stream screen with a dark, grungy aesthetic and bold, readable titles. This starting soon overlay features a centered headline, editable subtitle/status line, a logo spot, and a clean row of customizable social icons and handles. Adjust fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand, toggle socials on or off, and fine-tune spacing for a perfect fit. Ideal for pre-stream, intermission, or BRB moments on Twitch, YouTube, and multi-platform broadcasts. Fast to set up, easy to brand, and built to keep viewers engaged while you get ready.