CS:GO Stinger Transition

Create seamless scene changes with a bold, transparent stinger designed for live streams. This gritty, dark grunge overlay centers your logo to brand every transition, masking cuts with a full-screen wipe and quick fade. Customize colors to match your channel identity and drop it into your streaming workflow. Perfect for creators who want a punchy, professional switch between scenes without breaking the flow. Simple to set up, versatile, and built to enhance your broadcast branding in seconds.