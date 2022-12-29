CS:GO Webcam Overlay

Give your live stream a professional edge with a transparent webcam overlay built for continuous use. A rugged, grunge aesthetic frames your camera feed, while a sleek username tab and adjustable under-frame info panels keep key details visible without clutter. Easily customize colors, text, border thickness, and corner styling to match your brand. Designed to sit cleanly over gameplay or IRL scenes, this overlay is loop-ready and stream-friendly. Ideal for Twitch, YouTube, and other platforms, it keeps your audience focused on the action while presenting your identity clearly.