Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dark Mood Alert Overlay - Original - Poster image

Dark Mood Alert Overlay

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream alert
Atmospheric
Digital banner
Minimal
537exports
rating
Add a sleek, dark alert overlay to your live streams. This transparent, centered banner features atmospheric particles and a clean headline reveal for polished notifications. Customize text, colors, and dimensions to match your brand, then drop it over gameplay or cam. Designed for streamers who want a moody, elegant look without clutter, it blends seamlessly into any scene while drawing attention at the right moment. Perfect for follower, subscriber, or event notifications. Quick to set up and easy to reuse across scenes, it’s a refined stream element that keeps your audience engaged.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us