Dark Mood Alert Overlay

Add a sleek, dark alert overlay to your live streams. This transparent, centered banner features atmospheric particles and a clean headline reveal for polished notifications. Customize text, colors, and dimensions to match your brand, then drop it over gameplay or cam. Designed for streamers who want a moody, elegant look without clutter, it blends seamlessly into any scene while drawing attention at the right moment. Perfect for follower, subscriber, or event notifications. Quick to set up and easy to reuse across scenes, it’s a refined stream element that keeps your audience engaged.