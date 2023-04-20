Dark Mood Webcam Overlay

Give your stream a refined, dark aesthetic with this particle-driven webcam overlay. The centered frame and username tab keep your branding clear, while subtle sparkles add depth without distraction. Built for transparent use over live video, it loops smoothly for long sessions and looks great across platforms. Customize colors, text, frame thickness, corners, spacing and size to suit your style. Perfect for gaming, chatting, or creative broadcasts when you want a sleek, atmospheric look that elevates your on-screen presence.