Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dark Mood Stream Screen - Original - Poster image

Dark Mood Stream Screen

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream screen
3D motion graphics
Particles
Atmospheric
13Kexports
rating
Bring a touch of dark elegance to your livestream with a cinematic stream screen built around polished 3D typography and immersive particle depth. Customize the headline, subtitle, logo and social handles to match your brand. Tweak fonts, colors, and icon styling for a cohesive look across platforms. Smooth, atmospheric motion keeps viewers engaged during starting, intermission, or idle moments while maintaining a refined, professional tone. Ideal for streamers seeking a sophisticated overlay that’s easy to tailor and ready to use across Twitch, YouTube and more.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us