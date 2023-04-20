Dark Mood Stinger Transition

Add dark elegance to your stream with a polished stinger transition. A moody particle field swirls around a centered logo, building to a full-screen wipe that cleanly covers your scene change, then fades back to transparency. This atmospheric, minimal design is perfect for streamers seeking a refined, cinematic touch. Easily customize the logo and colors to match your brand. The fluid animation, subtle glow and 3D particle depth create a professional, immersive handoff between scenes without distraction.