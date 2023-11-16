Dynamic Reveal

Bring your brand to life with a sleek, modern logo animation. This template blends neon glow, glitch accents and cinematic lens flares over a glossy reflective surface for maximum impact. Ideal for intros and outros, it features a centered logo reveal and a clean tagline placement. Easily customize colors for the background, flares and logo accents, switch between original logo colors, and edit the tagline to match your brand. Fast, energetic motion meets futuristic design—perfect for businesses, creators and tech-forward brands seeking a polished, professional ident.