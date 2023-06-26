Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Flame Background - Post - Original - Poster image

Flame Background - Post

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Atmospheric
Fire
Flames
Embers
20exports
rating
Ignite your projects with a cinematic fiery animated background. This atmospheric scene blends vivid flames, drifting smoke, and glowing embers to add warmth and intensity behind titles, logos, or footage. It’s ideal for intros, promos, streams, or any overlay needing energy and mood. Customize the flame color to match your brand or palette and let the smooth, fluid motion enhance your content without distraction. Designed to work beautifully across formats, this background provides a versatile, high-impact backdrop that elevates your visuals with heat, glow, and immersive ambiance.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us