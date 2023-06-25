Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glowing Particles Background - Square - Original - Poster image

Glowing Particles Background - Square

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Glow
Atmospheric
Particles
Bokeh
33exports
rating
Create an elegant animated background with softly glowing particles and dreamy bokeh. This atmospheric, minimal design adds depth and polish behind titles, logos, or footage. Smooth floating motion and a dark, monochrome palette keep focus on your content while enhancing production value. Ideal for intros, livestream overlays, presentations, and social videos. Easily adjust colors to match your brand or mood and render in horizontal, square, or vertical formats. Use it anywhere you need a refined, glowing particle backdrop that feels calm, modern, and professional.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us