Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Gold Dust Particles Background - Square - Original - Poster image

Gold Dust Particles Background - Square

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Atmospheric
Particles
Dust
Elegant
37exports
rating
Create instant sophistication with a shimmering particle animated background. This elegant, atmospheric design wraps your visuals in a soft dust-like glow and subtle depth-of-field for rich dimensionality. Ideal behind titles, logos, footage, or presentation slides, it adds polish without distracting from your message. Smooth, fluid motion and refined highlights make it perfect for videos, events, promos, and social content across multiple aspect ratios. Tweak the look to match your brand and set the tone for premium storytelling and memorable moments.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us