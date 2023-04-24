Grunge Paper Alert Overlay

Give your stream a gritty edge with a transparent alert overlay built from torn paper textures and urban grunge details. This centered alert panel is perfect for announcing new events during live broadcasts. Easily adjust width, height, and colors to match your brand, and edit the message text in seconds. The subtle fade-in animation keeps things clean and readable without overpowering your scene. Works great in OBS and similar tools as a lightweight notification layer. If you want a bold, street-inspired look for your alerts, this template makes it fast and effortless.