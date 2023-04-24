Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Grunge Paper Alert Overlay - Original - Poster image

Grunge Paper Alert Overlay

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream alert
Grunge
Torn paper
Paper
40exports
rating
Give your stream a gritty edge with a transparent alert overlay built from torn paper textures and urban grunge details. This centered alert panel is perfect for announcing new events during live broadcasts. Easily adjust width, height, and colors to match your brand, and edit the message text in seconds. The subtle fade-in animation keeps things clean and readable without overpowering your scene. Works great in OBS and similar tools as a lightweight notification layer. If you want a bold, street-inspired look for your alerts, this template makes it fast and effortless.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us