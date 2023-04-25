Grunge Paper Stream Screen

Set the tone before you go live with a gritty, urban pre-stream screen. This design blends torn paper edges, crumpled textures and a plastic wrap overlay for a raw, tactile look. Bold, easy-to-read titles keep your message clear, while a customizable social icon row helps viewers find you everywhere. Tweak fonts, colors, icon layout, spacing and handles to match your brand. Perfect for intermissions, warm-ups or breaks on Twitch, YouTube and more. Fast, flexible and creator-friendly.