Grunge Paper Stinger Transition

Add punch to your edits with a gritty torn‑paper stinger transition. This transparent overlay features a bold grunge aesthetic and a centered logo reveal for clean scene changes. Perfect for stream overlays, intros between segments, and channel branding, it delivers an energetic, high-contrast wipe with rough paper textures and diagonal motion. Customize your logo and colors to match your brand and drop it over any cut for a professional, on‑brand transition in seconds.