Grunge Paper Webcam Overlay

Give your live stream a gritty, urban edge with this transparent webcam overlay. A centered facecam frame, bold username bar, and clean under-panels sit over your footage without getting in the way. Distressed paper textures and torn edges add a stylish grunge finish. Tweak colors, borders, and rounding to match your brand, and adjust panel layout to suit your needs. The seamless loop keeps your visuals consistent for as long as you stream. Perfect for creators who want a distinctive, modern stream element that stands out while keeping content front and center.