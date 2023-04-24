Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Grunge Paper Webcam Overlay - Original - Poster image

Grunge Paper Webcam Overlay

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Webcam overlay
Stream elements
Grunge
Webcam frame
Torn paper
177exports
rating
Give your live stream a gritty, urban edge with this transparent webcam overlay. A centered facecam frame, bold username bar, and clean under-panels sit over your footage without getting in the way. Distressed paper textures and torn edges add a stylish grunge finish. Tweak colors, borders, and rounding to match your brand, and adjust panel layout to suit your needs. The seamless loop keeps your visuals consistent for as long as you stream. Perfect for creators who want a distinctive, modern stream element that stands out while keeping content front and center.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us