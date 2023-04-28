Ink Bleed Alert Overlay

Elevate your live stream with a clean, painterly alert overlay. A striking ink-bleed brush reveal builds a centered banner that showcases your message, while a typewriter text animation adds crisp emphasis. Customize colors, font, width and height to match your brand, and enjoy true transparency for seamless use in OBS or Streamlabs. This versatile stream alert works across gaming, talk shows, music, and creative broadcasts—whenever you want a stylish call-out graphic to captivate viewers without clutter. Fast to set up, easy to brand, and designed to stand out.