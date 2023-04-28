Make every cut feel handcrafted with this ink-bleed stinger transition. Built for live streaming, it starts and ends fully transparent, delivering a clean full-screen wipe that hides your scene change. The painterly watercolor look features organic brush edges and a subtle paper texture for an artsy, grungy vibe. Drop in your logo, choose two background colors, or keep your original logo colors for seamless branding. Use it as a transparent overlay in your streaming setup to add personality without clutter—ideal for creators, artists, gamers, and talk shows seeking a distinctive, professional transition.