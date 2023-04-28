Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Ink Bleed Stream Screen - Original - Poster image

Ink Bleed Stream Screen

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream screen
Painterly
Paint splash
Social icons
1.5Kexports
rating
Give your live stream a stylish, artistic warm-up screen. This painterly design blends soft watercolor ink bleeds on a paper-like backdrop with bold, readable titles and a clean row of social icons. Customize headline, subtext, and logo, fine-tune colors and fonts, and tailor icon size, spacing, and hues to match your brand. Smooth, fluid motion and a relaxed pace keep viewers engaged while you set up. Perfect for creators who want a unique, elegant start screen that feels handcrafted yet professional.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us