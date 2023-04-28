Ink Bleed Stream Screen
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1.5Kexports
Give your live stream a stylish, artistic warm-up screen. This painterly design blends soft watercolor ink bleeds on a paper-like backdrop with bold, readable titles and a clean row of social icons. Customize headline, subtext, and logo, fine-tune colors and fonts, and tailor icon size, spacing, and hues to match your brand. Smooth, fluid motion and a relaxed pace keep viewers engaged while you set up. Perfect for creators who want a unique, elegant start screen that feels handcrafted yet professional.
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