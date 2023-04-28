Isometric Alert Overlay
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 2 fonts · 1 audio
82exports
Elevate your live stream with a sleek, isometric alert overlay built for transparency and clarity. This minimal, geometric banner pops in with a satisfying typewriter reveal to highlight new events without cluttering the screen. Customize colors, fonts, and the alert text to match your brand. The centered layout and rounded-rectangle banner ensure perfect readability at a glance. Drop it into OBS or Streamlabs as an alert source and let it do the talking—clean, modern, and eye‑catching. Perfect for event notifications across gaming, podcasts, and live shows.
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