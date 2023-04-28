Give your content a pro finish with a sleek isometric stinger transition. Bold diagonal panels sweep across the screen, fully covering the frame before revealing your next scene. This minimalist, elegant overlay features vibrant gradients, smooth motion, and a transparent alpha start and end for effortless editing. Personalize the palette and background title to match your brand, and use it across streams, videos, and broadcasts for polished scene changes. Fast, clean, and eye-catching—perfect for creators who want a modern geometric look without clutter.