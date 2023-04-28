Isometric Stream Screen

Give your live broadcast a polished pre-stream screen with an isometric, minimal design. This streamlined overlay features a bold central status area, a clean row for social handles, and a vibrant gradient background. Customize brand colors, typography and icon styling to match your channel identity. Smooth, relaxed motion adds depth without distraction, keeping viewers engaged while you prepare. Ideal for streamers seeking a modern, elegant look that’s easy to set up and consistent across platforms.