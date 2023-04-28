Level up your livestream with a clean, isometric webcam overlay built for modern streaming. This transparent design centers your facecam inside a polished frame, with a dedicated username bar and matching info panels below for stats or socials. Minimal, elegant styling and subtle motion keep attention on your content, not the graphics. The loop-ready overlay slots seamlessly into OBS or Streamlabs and works across platforms. Customize colors, spacing, borders and panel layout to fit your brand and create a professional stream scene in minutes.