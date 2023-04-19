On the Wall Alert Overlay

Elevate your livestreams with a clean, urban-inspired alert overlay. This transparent stream element features a minimal rectangular banner with a subtle wall texture and tidy typography, making it perfect for follower or action notifications. Easily tailor the design to your brand with adjustable size, colors, and fonts. The smooth, unobtrusive animation keeps focus on your content while delivering clear, stylish alerts. Ideal for gaming, music, art, or just chatting streams, this alert overlay brings modern polish without visual clutter.