On the Wall Webcam Overlay

Bring clean, urban flair to your live streams with a concrete-textured webcam overlay built for clarity and style. This transparent frame centers your face-cam while a top label highlights your handle and two lower panels showcase key info. The minimalist, gritty aesthetic suits gaming, art, music, and just chatting alike. Tweak colors, accents, border width, and corner style to match your brand. Adjust spacing and panel layout, or disable lower cards to keep things ultra-clean. Seamlessly looping and platform-agnostic, it’s a dependable overlay that keeps your content front and center.