On the Wall Stream Screen

Give your channel a clean, urban edge with a minimal stream screen built for pre-show moments. A textured wall backdrop, bold headline area, logo space, and a tidy social row help you set the tone while viewers gather. Easily adjust colors, fonts, and icon styles to match your brand, toggle socials on or off, and control spacing for a perfect fit. Ideal for any category—from gaming to art to just chatting—this streamlined design keeps things stylish without distraction and keeps your audience engaged while you get ready to go live.